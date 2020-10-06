Trump administration unveils new H-1B visa restrictions

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced new rules on the H-1B visa program that will make it more difficult for highly skilled foreign workers who have at least a college degree to work for U.S. companies.

During a press call Tuesday, top officials at the Homeland Security and Labor departments said the new rules would modify the current wage requirements of the program and restrict what types of occupations would be eligible for such visas, as well as put in place stricter enforcement. In an accompanying press release, officials billed these changes as an important first step in a larger coordination between the two departments to “protect American workers.”

“I cannot overstate how big a deal this is,” said Ken Cuccinelli, the senior official performing the duties of acting deputy secretary at Homeland Security. “In the history of DHS, we have never done as much in the H-1B space as we are announcing today.”

The Labor Department rule, unveiled in the Federal Register, would go into effect when it is published Thursday. In general terms, it would require U.S. employers to pay H-1B recruits higher wages so they have little incentive to lay off or displace American workers and replace them with cheaper foreign labor.

This change was “long overdue,” Deputy Labor Secretary Patrick Pizzella told reporters, adding that it had “become imperative in light of the current conditions in the U.S. labor market.”