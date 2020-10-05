Can Trump push a reset button after COVID-19?

ANALYSIS — After four years of almost uninterrupted chaos and a presidential debate that, thanks largely to Donald Trump, could have been mistaken for a World Wrestling Entertainment pre-fight press conference, the editorial board of The Wall Street Journal suggested Friday that Trump’s positive COVID-19 test gives him an opportunity to change the 2020 presidential contest.

“Americans will be empathetic, and Mr. Trump can respond in kind,” suggested the editorial, adding, “Rather than lash out at his critics, Mr. Trump can show optimism and fortitude and maybe even good humor in coping.”

On Fox News on Saturday, Wall Street Journal deputy editorial page editor Dan Henninger went even further, suggesting Trump “deliver a series of fireside chats to the American people” focusing on his plans for a second term, his accomplishments, and his differences with Joe Biden.

“And just do that in a kind of relaxed way to the American people,” added Henninger, who apparently has never seen the president in action.

The Journal has some excellent political reporters and editors, and it is a good place to follow developments in the business world. But its editorial board consistently demonstrates that it knows nothing about campaigns, elections or public opinion.