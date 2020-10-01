Heavy hitters in House urge return of spending bill earmarks

Two of the most influential House Democrats said Thursday that the chamber should bring back earmarks next year, saying a de facto prohibition on "congressionally directed spending" gives too much power to the executive branch.

Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer of Maryland, the No. 2 House Democrat, and James E. Clyburn of South Carolina, the party whip and third-ranking Democrat, told the Rules Committee that earmarks should be restored with “safeguards” Democrats instituted in 2007 and expanded two years later.

Hoyer, Clyburn and others testifying on potential House rules changes for the 117th Congress said earmarks help lawmakers advocate for the needs of their districts and states.

“I represent many rural communities, each with its own challenges and needs,” said Clyburn, who served on Appropriations for eight years before taking a leave of absence starting in 2007. “These communities have limited resources and are unable to hire grant writers and lobbyists. What these communities have is a congressman.”

Earmarks have been banned in the House since 2011, when then-Speaker John Boehner, supported by a wave of newly-elected conservative members, added a prohibition to GOP rules.