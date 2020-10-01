Dueling disclosures: Virginia candidate Freitas tells state one salary, Congress another

Nick Freitas, the Republican challenging freshman Democrat Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s 7th District, reported different amounts of 2019 income from his consulting business in financial disclosures he had to file this year as a state legislator and as a congressional candidate.

In a Virginia state filing required for members of the House of Delegates, he disclosed that his income from Gold Team Consulting was $50,000 or less. However, in a federal disclosure filed with the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives, Freitas listed his income from the business in 2019 as $130,900 — a difference of more than $80,000.

Freitas’ campaign manager, Joe Desilets, said his boss, when filling out the Virginia disclosure, had sought guidance from the state’s ethics council and, based on that guidance, had included on his 2020 form income from his firm beginning Jan. 1, 2020, to mid-February. He added that Freitas had no problem with disclosing his full annual income for 2019 given that he put it in the federal filing in May.

“Nick has always filed his [conflict of interest] form with guidance from the Ethics Council staff, as he did earlier this year, and has filed multiple required disclosures with the U.S. House Clerk’s Office that have covered this same time period,” Desilets said in a statement to CQ Roll Call.

The discrepancy is the latest of a series of paperwork errors that have plagued Freitas’ campaign and complicated GOP efforts to win back a seat the party considered among its best pickup opportunities at the beginning of the cycle.