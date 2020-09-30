There is no other way to say it. Tuesday night’s presidential debate was the worst representation of the democratic process I’ve ever seen.

Both candidates came loaded for bear and intent on substituting personal attacks for policy discussion. Joe Biden spent all his time either attacking President Donald Trump or trying not to offend his party’s powerful left wing, while soft-pedaling his positions on issues from violence on the streets to climate change to the Supreme Court.

Trump’s aggressive behavior only reinforced people’s exhaustion with a style they, including many of his own supporters, see as unpresidential. It was simply awful to watch, cringeworthy and coarse, with plenty of blame to go around for the two participants.

Presidential debates are supposed to be an elevating battle of ideas, giving voters insight into each candidate’s vision for the country and the “content of their character.” Instead, both sides hurled insults at each other. Talked over each other. Ignored the rules and the moderator.

Trump called Biden a liar and said there was “nothing smart about you.” Biden called the president of the United States a racist, a clown and a liar, all in one debate. At one point, the two combatants actually argued over whose policies had killed more people.