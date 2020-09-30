A true sneakerhead wants to bring a ‘fresh’ style to Congress

Kamala Harris broke the internet when she stepped off a jet sporting a pair of Chuck Taylors (and later Timberland boots). Ed Markey wore vintage Nikes during his Senate primary. But campaign watchers haven’t seen anything yet.

Cameron Webb is a true sneakerhead, and this is his shoe story.

Webb, a 37-year-old candidate for Virginia’s 5th District, began his love affair with kicks as a teenager, when he could buy his own. Growing up as one of six children in his household, a sneaker habit wasn’t something his parents would indulge.

“My parents were those parents who [said] you get the $39.99 shoes,” says Webb. When he turned 16, he got a job at the athletic shoe store Finish Line, so “I could stay fresh,” he says.

As a player on his high school basketball team, he wanted to emulate the pros he saw on the court. “The very first pair of shoes that I splurged on were Gary Payton’s ‘The Glove,’” named after the star point guard for the Seattle SuperSonics. From there, it was on to the “foamposites” that “D.C. kids loved,” according to Webb, who grew up in Spotsylvania, Virginia.