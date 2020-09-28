Georgia voters to pick short-term successor to the late Rep. John Lewis

Seven candidates are vying for a chance to spend three months — or less — in Congress in the special election Tuesday in Georgia’s 5th District to fill the remainder of the late civil rights icon John Lewis’ term.

The candidates for the deep-blue, Atlanta-based seat include several Georgia political veterans, but they do not include the two major-party nominees running on the November ballot for the full term that starts in January. After Lewis’ death in July, the executive committee of the state Democratic Party chose party chairwoman and state Sen. Nikema Williams as their nominee to face Republican Angela Stanton-King, who was unopposed in the June 9 primary.

Five Democrats, a Libertarian and an independent filed to run in the special election. If no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote, a Dec.1 runoff would be held for the top two finishers.

Williams has said she decided against running in the special election to focus on November and to take care of her family during the pandemic.

A handful of the candidates have nevertheless pulled in tens of thousands of dollars for a race that could raise their profiles and place them in Washington during the lame-duck session of one of the most tumultuous periods of American politics in recent history.