As military rollover deaths increase, families push for change

Spc. Marquise Gabriel Elliot survived an eight-month tour in Afghanistan in 2017 and 2018, collecting several awards for his Army service, including the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. The 25-year-old North Carolina native returned to the United States and was stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, an assignment that thrilled the avid hiker.

Elliot dreamed of one day opening a barbershop with his father, possibly even in Alaska. But in June 2019, just over a year after returning from Afghanistan, Elliot was killed when his Humvee rolled over during an exercise at the Yukon Training Area. Another passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Elliot's death isn't unique, or even unusual. At least two other soldiers died in rollovers during stateside training in the weeks before Elliot's death.

In 2019 alone, at least 15 servicemembers died in military vehicle accidents. So far this year, at least 10 have been killed in vehicle-related training accidents. In the last 14 years, nearly four times as many servicemembers have died in training accidents as in combat, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Many of these accidents involve the kind of rollover that killed Elliot, accidents the families of the deceased say are preventable. These families are now banding together to rewrite military policies, but they argue the Defense Department has moved slowly to institute change, and the issue is only starting to percolate and the response is not yet consistent on Capitol Hill.