House prefers new vehicles over quick fix to military rollovers

The House has denied most of the Pentagon's proposal for a quick fix to deadly rollover accidents in the military's fleet of older Humvees, instead opting to buy new vehicles produced in Indiana, the home state of Defense Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Peter J. Visclosky.

The Pentagon requested $93.75 million in its fiscal 2021 budget to address “rollover and loss of control incidents resulting in fatalities and serious injury,” according to budget documents. The department described the requested kits, which include anti-lock braking and electronic stability control systems, as a more affordable and faster solution to a growing problem than buying new Humvees.

Both the House and Senate versions of the fiscal 2021 Pentagon policy bill authorize the funding. The House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, however, removed the money for the 5,421 safety kits specifically needed to equip the entire fleet of legacy Humvees.

During floor debate on the spending bill last month, the House approved an amendment from Republican Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan that would restore $17.1 million in funding for the kits. But that is enough for fewer than 1,000 kits, leaving 4,400 of the older Humvees without new protections.

“Rollover accidents are a lingering problem for the Army. I offered my amendment to help ensure preventable — and too often deadly — rollover accidents are properly mitigated,” Mitchell said in a statement to CQ Roll Call.