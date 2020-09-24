If you’re waiting for the perfect time to switch jobs in Washington, there isn’t one. The revolving door can always trip you on the way out, no matter how carefully you plan.

For staffers who left Capitol Hill last year, the timing was especially rough. Just as they were settling into the rhythm of life in the private sector, the coronavirus pandemic hit and scrambled pretty much everything.

“You go from starting to feel OK, to ‘Holy s---, are we about to lose every single client we have?’” says newly minted lobbyist Mark Williams, who worked on the Hill for years as a Republican chief of staff.

That didn’t happen, and in the end, his plunge into the deep end of K Street only reinforced what he had heard: “You don’t know what you don’t know coming off the Hill. But you think you know it all.”

Plenty of longtime aides said goodbye to Congress in the months before the pandemic, before they knew how turbulent 2020 would be. We asked four of them how they handled the transition.