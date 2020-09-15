Will COVID-19 close the revolving door?

ANALYSIS — Taxpayers subsidize future lobbyists.

They do it by paying congressional aides too little to keep them on Capitol Hill for long enough to profit off their experience while offering them entrée to lucrative gigs on K Street.

That’s part of the bleak assessment of congressional staffing in a new report, aptly dubbed “Congressional Brain Drain,” which concludes that relatively low compensation, leading to high turnover among aides, fuels the dysfunction and diminished clout of today’s legislative branch.

“Most people already have their mind set on leaving, and that’s what really struck me,” said Timothy M. LaPira, a political science professor at James Madison University, who wrote the report with Alexander C. Furnas for the New America think tank. “It’s chaos. As an organization trying to retain brain power and institutional memory and know-how, it’s a real problem. So Congress is just not operating at a level it once was.”

The typical staffer, who is between 26 and 30 years old, has an eye out for the next job. And 43 percent told the report’s authors they wanted to shift to the private sector, while about half were looking to move up the chain within the government, according to the research conducted in 2017 and 2019.