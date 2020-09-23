Flu could strain health system already burdened by COVID-19

A rough flu season could compound the problems the COVID-19 pandemic has already caused in the United States, and public health experts are warning that a mild flu season in the Southern hemisphere may not mean Americans will experience the same thing.

The U.S. hasn’t been as aggressive in maintaining steps to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, which had the bonus effect of limiting the spread of flu in the countries that did.

“There is some false sense of security,” Lavanya Vasudevan, a Duke University community and family health professor, said on a call with reporters last week.

So there is a strong push this year for people to get a flu vaccine, one tool available to combat flu that doesn't yet exist for COVID-19.