Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and representatives from both parties agreed on at least one point at a hearing Tuesday: The economy needs more relief from Congress to sustain the recovery from the coronavirus.

Despite that broad consensus, Congress, paralyzed by partisanship six weeks before the election, might not act.

Mnuchin, who has led relief bill negotiations for Republicans alongside White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, said at a House Financial Services Committee hearing that he supported a targeted package focused on schools and the most affected parts of the economy.

“It should be focused on kids and jobs, and areas of the economy that are still hard-hit — particularly areas such as the travel business and restaurants,” Mnuchin said. “I think there's broad bipartisan support for extending the [Paycheck Protection Program] to businesses that had revenue drops for a second check.”

Mnuchin had previously expressed support for proposals that would allow businesses that suffered significant revenue drops from COVID-19 to apply for a second round of the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program at terms even more favorable than the original PPP’s forgivable loans. Mnuchin also reiterated the administration's support for another $1,200 payment to most taxpayers.