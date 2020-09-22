House leaders postpone vote on stopgap funding bill
Deadline for presidential signature on continuing resolution is in eight days
House leaders abruptly delayed plans for a floor vote Tuesday on a stopgap funding measure needed to avoid a partial government shutdown.
The surprise move signaled potential trouble with the Democrat-authored continuing resolution, which lacked support from Republicans. A tentative “agreement in principle” collapsed late last week after a dispute over farm payments that had been part of the measure.
“Discussions are continuing about the CR and the vote tentatively scheduled for this afternoon may be delayed,” a House Democratic aide said Tuesday morning, after the House took a recess in floor proceedings. The aide confirmed that lawmakers were “trying to reach the broadest possible agreement on agriculture and nutrition provisions.”
Another Democratic aide said a vote on the stopgap “may or may not happen today,” depending on the outcome of conversations underway among caucus members.
After bipartisan talks fell apart late last week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had been expected to try to put the pieces back together.
But the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, announced Friday night, quickly dominated the attention of official Washington, and aides reported no progress on government funding over the weekend.
Before his testimony to the House Financial Services Committee, Mnuchin told reporters on Tuesday that the CR was under negotiation, however. And House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries of New York told reporters that bipartisan talks may be back on the table.
"At some point in the next day or two we expect that there will be a continuing resolution on the floor that will continue the current spending agreement until December. It’s my hope that that continuing resolution will be bipartisan in nature," Jeffries said. "That remains to be seen at the moment."
The sudden pause was the latest hiccup in what congressional leaders had hoped to be a drama-free stopgap measure needed by Oct. 1, when the new fiscal year begins. None of the dozen regular appropriations bills for fiscal 2021 is close to being completed and passed on time.
Democrats had balked at a push by the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers to pump more than $20 billion into Commodity Credit Corporation funding to make more payments to farmers and ranchers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, the top Democrat on the Agriculture Committee, said the farm money has been used as a “slush fund” for favored political interests. Democrats stripped the money out of the resolution that was introduced Monday, along with $2.7 billion for a program designed to provide subsidized meals to children who normally receive them when schools are open.
Republicans objected to the decision to strip the funding. Senate Finance Chairman Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, told reporters Tuesday that Democrats were “abandoning farmers” by denying them the payments.
The House Agriculture Committee's top Republican, K. Michael Conaway of Texas, tried to offer an amendment that would restore both the farm payments and the school nutrition program extension, but Democrats on the Rules Committee blocked it.
The minority is offering a motion to recommit during floor debate, however, which if adopted would add provisions included in the motion to the underlying bill as if it were a regular amendment. Republicans weren't saying what their motion would entail, but the Conaway amendment or something like it would be eligible.
If put to a vote on the floor, such a GOP-backed motion could potentially attract support from farm-state Democrats, such as Iowa Reps. Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne. The freshman lawmakers, who flipped Republican-held seats in 2018 and face tough reelection fights, signed a letter to congressional leaders this week urging them to restore the CCC funds.
Asked whether Democratic leaders would back the farm aid in order to avoid a shutdown, Jeffries demurred. "That's a hypothetical that I don't think it would be appropriate for me to answer other than to say we are committed to making sure that we fund the government," he said.
Lindsey McPherson, Jennifer Shutt and Doug Sword contributed to this report.