House leaders postpone vote on stopgap funding bill

After bipartisan talks fell apart late last week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had been expected to try to put the pieces back together.

But the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, announced Friday night, quickly dominated the attention of official Washington, and aides reported no progress on government funding over the weekend.

Before his testimony to the House Financial Services Committee, Mnuchin told reporters on Tuesday that the CR was under negotiation, however. And House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries of New York told reporters that bipartisan talks may be back on the table.

"At some point in the next day or two we expect that there will be a continuing resolution on the floor that will continue the current spending agreement until December. It’s my hope that that continuing resolution will be bipartisan in nature," Jeffries said. "That remains to be seen at the moment."

The sudden pause was the latest hiccup in what congressional leaders had hoped to be a drama-free stopgap measure needed by Oct. 1, when the new fiscal year begins. None of the dozen regular appropriations bills for fiscal 2021 is close to being completed and passed on time.