President Donald Trump touted vaccine distribution plans in a Friday news conference and pledged 100 million vaccine doses by the year’s end, a promise that contradicts the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most optimistic projections.

“We will have manufactured at least 100 million vaccine doses before the end of the year, and likely much more than that,” Trump said. “We expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April.”

The promise of 100 million vaccine doses this year represents the president’s latest contradiction of his own public health agency, and follows a week in which Trump repeatedly challenged CDC Director Robert Redfield about the importance of masks and when most Americans can expect a vaccine.

“We essentially have it,” the president said of a vaccine Friday. “We’ll be announcing it fairly soon.”

But the testing protocols for the two vaccines furthest along in clinical trials, manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, which were released Thursday, show that analysis of the data will likely stretch into December 2020 and early 2021.