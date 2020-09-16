Trump administration unveils COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

The Trump administration announced its strategy Wednesday for distributing any eventual COVID-19 vaccine, which requires states and localities to submit plans to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by Oct. 16.

The 11-page overview and 57-page playbook developed by the departments of Health and Human Services and Defense are intended to assist state, tribal, territorial and other local public health programs. HHS broke down the process into first communicating with local officials to promote the vaccine, distributing it, ensuring the reliability of the supply chain, and monitoring the vaccine's administration.

Ensuring that consumers get vaccines in a timely and correct way will be a major test for the administration, which has struggled to meet several challenges throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

For most of the potential vaccines, individuals can expect to receive two doses separated by 21 or 28 days.

The COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be distributed swiftly after an emergency use authorization or Biologics License Application approval by the Food and Drug Administration.