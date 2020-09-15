House will stay until coronavirus aid deal, Pelosi says

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday the House won't close up shop for the elections until congressional leaders and the Trump administration can negotiate another coronavirus relief package.

“I just got off a call with my colleagues; we are committed to staying here until we have an agreement that meets the needs of the American people,” she said on CNBC. "We're optimistic that the Repub — that the White House, at least, will understand that we have to do some things."

Pelosi was responding to charges earlier on the program leveled by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that she was willing to sacrifice her own members' reelection prospects if it meant denying President Donald Trump a legislative victory he could tout on the campaign trail. She called McCarthy's accusation "silliness that has no idea."

Negotiations over a COVID-19 aid package have been stalled for more than a month after talks between Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows failed to resolve disagreements about total spending levels as well as additional aid to state and local governments.