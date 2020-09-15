Federal judges want safety protections from Congress

The federal courts want Congress to spend $524 million and pass legislation to bolster safety measures for judges at home and at the courthouse, including legislation to make it a crime for anyone to refuse a request to take down a judge’s personal information from the internet.

The U.S. Judicial Conference, the policymaking body for the federal court system, detailed those requests for fiscal 2021 spending in letters to the House and Senate Appropriations and Judiciary committees this month.

The conference asked for $7.2 million for the U.S. Marshals Service to install home-intrusion detection systems at 2,400 primary residents of federal judges, as well as $2 million annually to maintain new systems that have video and recording applications as well as mobile control and monitoring.

The U.S. courts also want Congress to spend $250 million to hire 1,000 deputy U.S. marshals for the security of judges and court operations, and $267 million for the Federal Protective Service to upgrade video surveillance systems at 650 courthouses and federal buildings that house judicial activities.

“We’ve had long-standing concerns in the judiciary regarding these cameras,” U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan, chairwoman of the Judicial Conference’s executive committee, said Tuesday at a media briefing. “Specifically, lack of a strategy for timely repair. There are many inoperable cameras.”