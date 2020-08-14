Judiciary seeks funding and laws to protect federal judges

The federal courts will press Congress for legislation and funding for additional safety measures after a gunman attacked the family of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas last month in New Jersey, killing her son and wounding her husband.

The U.S. Judicial Conference, the policymaking body for the federal court system, approved five security-related moves, and the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts said in a news release that the judicial branch will aggressively advocate for the changes.

The conference wants legislation to protect judges' personally identifiable information, particularly on the internet, and develop a U.S. Marshals Service program to monitor whether that information is available and react.

The additional funding requests will be to bolster a home intrusion detection system, add deputy marshals to protect judges, and upgrade and maintain Federal Protective Service security camera systems at federal courthouses.

