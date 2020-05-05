Federal courts seek more money and judges in next COVID-19 bill

The federal courts asked Congress for an additional $36.6 million and more judge positions in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, for safety and to handle the backlog of cases that will be delayed until after it is safe to restart regular court operations.

The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts and the U.S. Judicial Conference sent appropriators the supplemental funding request and 17 legislative proposals last week, but publicly released the letter on Tuesday.

“The underlying objective behind each proposal is to ensure that the federal Judiciary continues to meet its constitutional mandate while protecting the health and safety of court personnel, litigants, and the public,” the letter states.

The funding requests include $15.1 million for enhanced cleaning of courthouses and $15 million for eight weeks of health screenings at courthouse entrances.

The courts also requested $11.2 million for information technology costs, $9.4 million for public defender services, $7.5 million for video conferencing equipment, $2.2 million for court security and $1.6 million for increased costs of supervising offenders released from prison or awaiting trial.