The House returns to Washington this week, joining the Senate for a September legislative sprint in which the only law enacted before the election might be a stopgap bill to fund the government.

Floor action on that is not expected until next week, however. This week, the Senate is back to considering judicial nominations, and the House is taking up a handful of bills designed to mitigate discrimination and inequalities in schools and the workplace.

[An issue senators can agree on is … judges?]

With bipartisan COVID-19 relief negotiations on ice, congressional leaders have turned their attention to crafting a continuing resolution to keep the government open before the new fiscal year starts Oct. 1. Leaders have yet to decide how long a stopgap measure should last and what so-called anomalies to allow on a bill they’re striving to keep “clean,” or free of partisan riders.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he favors a continuing resolution that punts the funding deadline into December, while Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer have yet to express Democrats’ preference for the CR’s expiration date.