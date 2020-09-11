It’s all tribal in the Senate on almost every issue these days except, it seems, when it comes to confirming U.S. District Court judges.

Five judges were confirmed on overwhelmingly bipartisan votes to district court benches in states that have at least one Democratic senator. All those senators voted in favor of each of the judges confirmed this week. The lowest vote total any of them received was 79 votes.

That cooperation may continue next week. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell teed up another eight district court judges for confirmation to benches in California and Illinois.

Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., President Donald Trump, McConnell and others have touted their ability to fill up the court with conservative judges by putting a focus on leaving no vacancy behind. But some of those judges have gotten the sign-off from Democrats, and several were initially nominated by a Democratic president.

Over a quarter of the Senate’s 168 votes this year have been on judges. However, all but a few votes on district court judges got at least some level of bipartisan support.