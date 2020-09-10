“We’ve been in line for five hours,” one woman tells a camera crew, as lines snake around a busy polling station. This could have been a scene from earlier this year, when the pandemic collided with primaries across the country. But it’s not. This was 2018 in Georgia, and some people were finding it hard to vote.

A new documentary collects moments like these as it examines the history of voter suppression in the United States, aiming to show how the problem continues to profoundly shape the nation.

At first glance, “All In: The Fight for Democracy” seems like it’s going to be a film about Stacey Abrams, the Democrat who lost to Republican Brian Kemp in the 2018 Georgia governor’s race. She tells her own story of growing up in the South, giving a personal look at the laws and barriers that kept people of color and others out of the ballot box. Filmmakers Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés recount parts of Abrams’ bid for the governor’s mansion, showing news camera footage from her trip to the polls in 2018, when workers initially tried to turn her away, saying she had already requested an absentee ballot.

Yet in the end, Abrams’ run for office is less the central story and more a convenient narrative thread. While other recent political documentaries have zoomed in on rising stars fighting to make a name for themselves — think Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in “Knock Down the House” or Lauren Underwood in “The Surge” — this one zooms out to see a problem that has spanned generations.

That suited Abrams just fine, according to the filmmakers. “I think she had been approached many times about making a Stacey Abrams film about her race,” Garbus said. “And she really wanted to be part of something, but not make it that single story.”