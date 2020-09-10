Democrats link race, jobs, climate in election-year resolution

Democrats unveiled a bicameral resolution on climate change, racial justice and economic recovery on Thursday, the latest election-year push from the party to frame global warming as an opportunity to create jobs and tackle long-festering racial strife in the United States.

Released during what scientists say may be the hottest year recorded, the resolution calls for the federal government to recognize its “duty” to tackle a series of overlapping crises: large-scale unemployment, climate change, “racial injustice” and the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 190,000 people in the U.S. and about 900,000 worldwide.

At least 79 members of Congress, including Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, are original sponsors of the resolution. No Republicans appear to have signed on, and a complete list of co-sponsors was not immediately available.

When Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., chairwoman of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, released the panel’s exhaustive report in June, she and Speaker Nancy Pelosi emphasized its focus on environmental justice.

