Pandemic, inequality helped shape Democrats’ climate plan

The climate plan Democrats released Tuesday, the product of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, is a complicated tome: 547 pages compiled after 17 official hearings, a year and a half of work and hundreds of meetings.

“That’s a lot of pages,” said Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif. “And the reason is the climate crisis touches every part of our lives.”

In presenting a sweeping document that covers thousands of ideas, Democrats, led by the committee chairwoman, Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., focused heavily on racial justice, equity and science.

“To the scientists who have informed our work, we listened. We have turned your thoughtful analysis into a comprehensive action plan,” said Castor. “To the young Black mother who is afraid to allow her children to play outside because their asthma is getting worse, we are going to start in your neighborhood. Your children come first.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pledged to fight pollution in Black and minority communities, noting that climate change and the coronavirus pandemic both “disproportionately” harm those neighborhoods. “The climate crisis is the essential crisis of our time,” she said.