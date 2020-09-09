Whistleblower: DHS officials obstructed intelligence reports

Top Department of Homeland Security officials interfered with intelligence gathering to safeguard the president’s political image and promote his immigration agenda, according to a whistleblower complaint filed with a government watchdog and made public Wednesday by the House Intelligence Committee.

Brian Murphy, who was a top intelligence officer at the department until he was reassigned on July 31, alleges that Chad Wolf, the acting DHS secretary, told him in July to hold an intelligence report on the threat of Russian interference in the 2020 elections because it would make President Donald Trump “look bad.”

Murphy’s complaint to the DHS inspector general also contains numerous mentions of Ken Cuccinelli, the department's second highest official. Murphy said that Cuccinelli ordered him in December 2019 to reassign or fire analysts who compiled intelligence on Central American countries, suggesting those employees were a part of a “deep state” conspiracy to undermine the president’s push to restrict asylum.

The intelligence reports detailed high levels of corruption, violence and poverty in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, and were meant to help asylum officers assess claims from migrants coming from those countries. According to Murphy, Cuccinelli “expressed frustration” with the inclusion of such details.

Murphy said he told his boss at the time that Cuccinelli’s order to fire the authors of the reports was illegal and “an abuse of authority and improper administration of an intelligence program,” according to the complaint. The two officials did not implement Cuccinelli’s orders, Murphy notes.