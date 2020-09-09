Senate GOP seeks unity ahead of Thursday vote on ‘skinny’ coronavirus relief bill

Senators jockeyed for political position Wednesday as a GOP-drafted coronavirus aid package headed for what appeared to be defeat along mostly party lines in a vote set for Thursday.

The biggest outstanding question was whether Republicans would get enough support to pressure Democrats into cutting their relief demands, or whether Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s caucus is too fractured to stake out a firm negotiating position.

McConnell acknowledged during his remarks opening up the Senate session Wednesday that it would be little more than a show vote. “We’re not going to let Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and [Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer] kill and bury coronavirus relief behind closed doors without putting every senator on the record,” he said. “It will be a procedural vote. It’s not a vote to pass our bill tomorrow precisely as written.”

While Thursday’s vote to end debate requires 60 votes, the focus Wednesday was on whether the bill would even have the moral suasion of a simple majority. “Well, we’ll have the vote tomorrow afternoon and find out,” McConnell said, according to a pool report.

After Wednesday’s Senate GOP policy lunch, Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., told reporters McConnell indicated a majority vote was in sight. “The goal has always been to get to that number of course,” Cramer said. “And I think, you know, I can say that he is optimistic about tomorrow being a good vote.”