All the ‘Rage’: Where the 2020 presidential race stands

ANALYSIS | With the two national conventions in the rearview mirror and the 2020 election less than two months away, President Donald Trump still finds himself in a deep hole and needing to change the trajectory of the presidential race.

Trump’s problems are not limited to the polls, which consistently have shown him trailing challenger Joe Biden. They also include a pandemic that is killing Americans every day, an uncertain economy, racial conflicts, and the president’s own language and style, which continue to alienate the voters he needs to overtake his Democratic opponent.

Moreover, Bob Woodward’s new book, “Rage,” is a potential disaster for Trump, since it is likely to keep 2020 a referendum on Trump and force the White House and the GOP on the defensive for weeks.

Polls

National and state polls are still not encouraging for Trump.

The highest profile national polls — the NBC News/Wall Street Journal, Fox News, ABC News/Washington Post, and NPR/PBS/Marist surveys — have shown Biden with a 7-to-10 point lead over the president.