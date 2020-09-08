Highway bill could hitch a ride on the continuing resolution

With weeks to go before the current surface transportation authorization expires, the biggest mystery is increasingly whether an extension will be passed as a standalone measure or as part of a likely continuing resolution to avert a partial government shutdown.

Congressional Democrats and Republicans have signaled that they see an extension of the current law as inevitable, and the White House, in a four-page document released Sept. 3, indicated its willingness to extend the current highway law as part of a continuing resolution if Congress does not do so on its own.

The current highway law expires Sept. 30.

[Pelosi, Mnuchin plan ‘clean’ CR, but length, other details unclear]

House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., said he would support a one-year extension to the current authorization. but it’s unclear whether he backs adding it to a continuing resolution.