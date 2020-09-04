Auchincloss wins primary in Massachusetts’ 4th District

Jake Auchincloss narrowly edged out Jesse Mermell and a crowded field of fellow Democrats to win Tuesday’s primary in Massachusetts’ 4th District to pick Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III’s successor.

Auchincloss, a Newton City Council member who had the backing of a super PAC that collected political money from his family members, is poised to go to Congress next year from the deeply Democratic district that Kennedy ditched in favor of running for Senate. Kennedy lost his primary challenge Tuesday to incumbent Sen. Edward J. Markey.

Republicans nominated Julie Hall, an Air Force veteran, who got 63 percent of the vote in a primary against David Rosa. Auchincloss, also a veteran, served in the U.S. Marines.

In the Democratic primary, Mermell came in a close second in the nine-candidate race, and the race was too close to call until Friday. Auchincloss took 22.4 percent of the vote to Mermell’s 21.1 percent after the vote-counting stretched through the week.

Mermell, a former aide to the state’s then-Gov. Deval Patrick and a one-time vice president for external affairs at Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, is viewed as a more progressive candidate than Auchincloss.