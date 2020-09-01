The White House announced on Tuesday a blanket eviction ban through the end of the year covering nearly all residential renters, asserting the authority to do so through public health authorities provided to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Renters who can't pay their lease due to COVID-19 will be able to go onto the CDC website to fill out a form seeking eviction protection. According to senior administration officials on a background press briefing, that CDC-granted order would bar residential landlords from pursuing eviction against tenants for failing to pay the rent because of the pandemic.

“Today's announcement from [the Trump] administration means that people struggling to pay rent due to the coronavirus will not have to worry about being evicted and risk further spread of, or exposure to, the disease due to economic hardship,” Deputy White House Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern told reporters. “The administration has also made federal funds available to alleviate any economic impacts to tenants, landlords and property owners.”

No additional funds were made available on Tuesday, and the senior White House officials later clarified that this referred to funds given to states and localities in March as part of the $2 trillion economic relief package and earlier appropriations. Landlords, who have joined renter-advocate groups in calling for an additional $100 billion in direct aid, may face an uptick in unpaid rents, which could disrupt the mortgage bond market.

