House Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney announced Monday she will subpoena Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to get documents that were to be provided last week regarding a slowdown in mail delivery.

The announcement came a week after DeJoy testified before the committee that delivery times were improving after disruptions caused by temporary restructuring.

That hearing got heated at times as Democrats demanded answers from DeJoy, a Trump megadonor and logistics executive. Maloney gave him an ultimatum, saying that she would issue subpoenas if no documents were produced by Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Two days after that deadline, DeJoy sent a letter Friday saying his staff is "working with the oversight committee to identify and provide materials requested during the hearing." The letter did not say when the documents would be released.

"DeJoy has not produced a single additional document since the House and Senate hearings were held," the committee said in a news release Monday.