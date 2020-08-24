Trump slams mail-in voting, while DeJoy calls rhetoric ‘not helpful’

Even as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Monday he had asked people associated with President Donald Trump’s campaign to tone down attacks on the U.S. Postal Service, the president was on a stage in Charlotte, N.C., attacking the agency.

“I have put word around to different people, to please, that this is not helpful,” DeJoy said in response to a question from Rep. Gerald E. Connolly, D-Va. DeJoy said he did not speak to campaign leadership, but spoke with “friends of mine that are associated with the campaign.”

At times, DeJoy’s exchanges with Democrats got heated as they pressed him for answers on the removal of sorting machines, his stock holdings and his ties to Trump.

Most lawmakers and Postal Service Board of Governors Chairman Robert M. Duncan appeared remotely at a hearing that stretched nearly six hours and was besieged by tech glitches.

As DeJoy testified in person, Trump appeared at the Republican National Committee in Charlotte, continuing to cast doubt on the nation’s mail carrier. He suggested, without evidence, that Democrats would somehow skew election results with ballots cast in the mail. The president himself has voted by mail this year.