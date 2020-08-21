Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday that post offices will continue to prioritize ballots and expressed support for voting by mail, but he previewed "dramatic" changes planned for after the election.

The embattled Postal Service leader answered lawmakers' questions about mail delays widely attributed to cost-cutting policies put in place in recent weeks. The slowdowns have spurred concerns about delivery and receipt of ballots for the November elections, when a record number of votes are expected to be cast by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeJoy said he has "voted by mail for a number of years" and plans to do so again this fall. He offered an endorsement of the same process that President Donald Trump has said leads to massive voter fraud, a claim that remains unsubstantiated. DeJoy urged the public to "vote early."

“I’m going to vote by mail myself,” the Trump megadonor said under questioning from Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, who also said he plans to vote by mail.

When pressed to assert that he would not require state and local governments to send out ballots using more expensive first-class mail, DeJoy said the Postal Service would deploy “processes and procedures to advance the election mail, in some cases ahead of first-class mail.”