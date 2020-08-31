Critical deadlines loom for highways, airlines and transit

With just weeks left in the legislative year, Congress faces two big transportation deadlines on Sept. 30, a transportation to-do list and potentially dire consequences if it does not act.

Without congressional involvement, airlines have signaled they will lay off thousands of workers this fall. State highway departments could grind projects to a halt, and transit agencies could slash services.

With the economy already teetering, analysts fear inaction on these crises, all caused or made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, could hinder eventual recovery.

“There is absolutely an impact of the national economy slowing down if we can’t maintain our transportation system to the degree that we have in the past,” said Adie Tomer, head of the Metropolitan Infrastructure Initiative at the Brookings Institution.

Among the deadlines lawmakers face: