PPP loans helped out congressional spouses’ workplaces

“Thus, Members or businesses in which Members or certain individuals in their immediate family have an ownership interest may be able to apply for assistance under other parts of the CARES Act, such as the Paycheck Protection Program,” the House Ethics Committee said in April.

The Paycheck Protection Program, which closed Aug. 8 and is no longer accepting applications, was established early on during the coronavirus pandemic to help businesses keep their workers employed during a time of dire financial strain. Companies don’t have to pay the loan back if they use the vast majority on payroll. The program applies to companies with 500 or fewer employees with some exceptions. It is also intended to help businesses pay interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. FiscalNote, parent company of CQ Roll Call, has received a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Representatives for Roby did not respond to a request for comment. Neither Riley Roby nor his law firm responded to a request for comment.

“This is the kind of thing that is concerning when you’re talking about a program that is designed to get money out the door as fast as possible,” said Jennifer Ahearn, policy director at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). “These are the kinds of things that are likely to come up, particularly where you have a program where a lot of the decision making about who is going to get the money has been in some sense outsourced to your local bank or to a series of banks. Those are the kinds of situations where you want to keep an eye out for potential influence.”

In June, Roby who co-sponsored the CARES Act, explained in a statement on her House website how the PPP has benefited her constituents, but didn’t mention that her husband’s law firm was a beneficiary of the program: