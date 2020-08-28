March on Washington draws thousands demanding change

Members of Congress demanded an end to the legislative impasse over bills to revamp policing and make voting easier Friday as they rallied with thousands of people at the Lincoln Memorial to commemorate the 1963 March on Washington.

“Yes, it is possible to write budgets that actually value Black lives. If it feels unfamiliar, that’s because it has never been done in America,” said Rep. Ayanna S. Pressley. “We will meet the moment we will work towards healing, justice and collective liberation like our lives depend on it — because they do.”

The Massachusetts Democrat was joined by several other Democratic lawmakers including, Reps. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, Sheila Jackson Lee and Al Green of Texas and New York’s Adriano Espaillat.

Several speakers urged passage of aHouse-passed policing bill and an update to the Voting Rights Act that was renamed for civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, who died in July. Both bills are pending in the Senate.

The event was held on the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a Dream” speech, and is part of the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” event sparked by recent police violence against Black Americans. The event, which included a march to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, was organized by the National Action Network group founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton.