Pelosi mocks Meadows in advance of virus aid talks

Speaker Nancy Pelosi belittled White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at a news conference Thursday, just hours before the two were scheduled to resume negotiations on a coronavirus relief package.

The California Democrat unleashed her frustrations with the Trump administration on pandemic aid talks that have been floundering for weeks. And she took direct aim at Meadows, a former conservative Freedom Caucus lawmaker distrusted by Democrats, who has joined Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in negotiating an aid package on behalf of President Donald Trump.

Referring to her scheduled phone call with Meadows, Pelosi appeared to even forget his name as she asked reporters at her weekly press conference for assistance.

“This is a conversation only to respect the fact that the president’s representative, not even the lead negotiator, that would be Mnuchin, we consider, whatever his name is — what’s the name? Meadows there — as staffing Mr. Mnuchin.”

Pelosi also said there may be little to discuss with Meadows unless Republicans were willing to offer more money. She has previously called on Republicans to double the size of a roughly $1 trillion Senate GOP aid package. House Democrats passed a $3.4 trillion package in May that Senate Republican leaders dismissed as a “liberal wish list.”