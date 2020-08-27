Pelosi mocks Meadows in advance of virus aid talks
Speaker says Democrats 'not budging' from their demands on a COVID-19 relief package
Speaker Nancy Pelosi belittled White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at a news conference Thursday, just hours before the two were scheduled to resume negotiations on a coronavirus relief package.
The California Democrat unleashed her frustrations with the Trump administration on pandemic aid talks that have been floundering for weeks. And she took direct aim at Meadows, a former conservative Freedom Caucus lawmaker distrusted by Democrats, who has joined Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in negotiating an aid package on behalf of President Donald Trump.
Referring to her scheduled phone call with Meadows, Pelosi appeared to even forget his name as she asked reporters at her weekly press conference for assistance.
“This is a conversation only to respect the fact that the president’s representative, not even the lead negotiator, that would be Mnuchin, we consider, whatever his name is — what’s the name? Meadows there — as staffing Mr. Mnuchin.”
Pelosi also said there may be little to discuss with Meadows unless Republicans were willing to offer more money. She has previously called on Republicans to double the size of a roughly $1 trillion Senate GOP aid package. House Democrats passed a $3.4 trillion package in May that Senate Republican leaders dismissed as a “liberal wish list.”
“We’re not budging,” Pelosi told reporters Thursday. “Understand this. They have to move,” she said of Republicans. “They’re just going to have to come up with more money.”
Meadows had reached out to Pelosi’s office on Tuesday to see if there was any interest in resuming negotiations that have been effectively frozen for weeks. But he too appeared to hold out little hope for a breakthrough.
“I don’t anticipate that we’ll actually get a phone call,” he told reporters Wednesday.
Pelosi described her willingness to talk as mostly a courtesy to the White House. “So this is, you called me, I’m returning your call,” she said. “Are you ready to bring much more money to the table, to honor our heroes, our state and local workers, our health care workers, our first responders, our teachers?”
Added Pelosi: “That could be a very short conversation if they’re not ready to meet in the middle.”
[White House backs CR as part of coronavirus aid package, Meadows says]
The main disagreement between the parties continues to be the cost of a package. Meadows said Democrats want a $2.3 trillion or $2.4 trillion package “without any guardrails or parameters.”
“What [Pelosi] said to us in the room is, ‘You give us the amount of money, we’ll tell you how we’re going to spend it.’ That’s not how negotiations happen,” he said.
Pelosi said Democrats would insist on “a flood of money for this. We have a pandemic. … And they’re coming in with an eyedropper. No.”
Lindsey McPherson contributed to this story.