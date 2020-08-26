White House backs CR as part of coronavirus aid package, Meadows says

Another COVID-19 relief package should be coupled with government funding, which expires Sept. 30 unless extended in a stopgap bill, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Wednesday.

“I think that if we do a COVID deal right now, we ought to just do a continuing resolution as part of that solution so that we take a shutdown off the table,” Meadows said Wednesday at a Politico Playbook event.

However, Meadows said he was “not optimistic” that a deal would come together soon. He blamed Democrats for the inaction and said President Donald Trump is looking at further executive actions to fill the legislative void.

“I think the speaker is going to hold out until the end of September and try to get what she wants in the funding for the government during the CR or whatever funding mechanism happens to come up at the end of September,” Meadows said.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she doesn’t want to wait until the end of September to pass more coronavirus aid because "people will die." But she seemed to acknowledge a deal isn’t imminent in sending a “Dear Colleague” letter to Democrats Tuesday night urging them to hold virtual events in their districts Sept. 2 “to shine a light on the urgency of Senate passage of" the $3.4 trillion aid package the House passed in May.