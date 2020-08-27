How to fix the US Postal Service

Someone recently asked me which U. S. Postal Service I favor — one operated like a business, or one treated as a public service agency? I answered, “Both. It does not need to be categorized as either/or.”

As CQ Roll Call’s Chris Cioffi recently observed, “The 2020 fight over the Postal Service underscores its long-unaddressed challenges.” In recent weeks, the agency has been the subject of the most political and public debate in my 40 years in the mailing industry. Though the election brings a new sense of urgency to fix the Postal Service, it’s been broken for quite some time.

Two widely discussed — and necessary — elements of postal sustainability include (1) ensuring the Postal Service operates its business-like functions as efficiently and reliably as possible, and (2) fixing the pre-funding of retiree benefits.

But it’s the funding model for the Postal Service that most needs fixing. Today’s service should be financed by a combination of congressional appropriations (reflecting the post office’s public sector role) and customer fees (reflecting its commercial identity).

This is not a new idea: It is how the Postal Service was funded for its first 200 years. Until President Richard Nixon signed the Postal Reorganization Act, or PRA, 50 years ago this month, we funded the agency with postage paid by those who send mail and annual appropriations by Congress, acknowledging mail delivery as a public service.