Hired guns of disinformation proliferate online, report finds

A variety of online tools and companies offering disinformation campaigns as a service are flourishing online, making it easier for state-sponsored and other hackers to mount such campaigns with little effort, the technology firm Cisco said in a report released Wednesday.

Calling themselves digital marketing companies, the purveyors of disinformation have played a role in trying to influence elections from Canada’s British Columbia province to suppressing dissent in the United Arab Emirates, according to the report — "The Building Blocks of Disinformation," produced by Cisco’s security research arm called Talos.

The report recounted several previously reported incidents involving private companies offering disinformation services, including UReputation, a Tunisian company that attempted to influence the country’s 2019 presidential election. Facebook later took down the company’s presence on its platform.

The Cisco report also noted the role of AggregateIQ’s role in swaying the 2016 Brexit vote in the U.K., the Israeli company Archimedes that targeted the 2019 Nigerian elections, and Newave, a company that helped the UAE spread anti-Muslim Brotherhood messages.

“In rare cases, there are known direct links between digital marketing companies and politicians or state actors,” Cisco said in its report. “Most often though, while companies' messaging aligns with the political goals of a government or party, direct links between these marketing firms and state governments or individuals are often difficult to find.”