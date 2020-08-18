The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday released the final report on its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, finding numerous contacts between the Trump campaign and Moscow posed a "grave" counterintelligence threat.

"We found irrefutable evidence of Russian meddling," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement, directly refuting President Donald Trump's repeated assertions that Russian interference was a "hoax" perpetrated by Democrats.

The committee, however, did not find any evidence of a coordinated scheme between the Trump campaign and Moscow, Rubio said.

The nearly 1,000-page report outlines the "breathtaking level of contacts between Trump officials and Russian government operatives that is a very real counterintelligence threat to our elections," Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the committee’s top Democrat, said in a statement.

The bipartisan congressional report closes the panel's three-year probe into the Kremlin-led operation to influence and interfere in the 2016 presidential election. The fifth and final report involved interviewing 200 witnesses and examining more than 1 million documents, the committee said.