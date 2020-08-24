Oklahoma GOP runoff will decide challenger to Kendra Horn

Corrected, 11:15 a.m. | Oklahoma Republicans will pick their nominee to challenge vulnerable Democrat Kendra Horn in a primary runoff in the 5th District on Tuesday that pits a Trump-centric businesswoman against a more moderate state lawmaker.

Terry Neese, the former owner of an employment agency, has taken pains to express her loyalty to President Donald Trump, saying that he is “the best president we have ever had” and that she is running to “stand up for Trump and move his agenda through Congress.”

Her opponent, state Sen. Stephanie Bice, also expresses admiration for the president. But she doesn’t mention him as frequently, focusing instead on her record defending “conservative values,” such as fiscal responsibility, abortion opposition and gun rights.

It’s a nuanced distinction, but one that displays sharply divergent views within the Republican Party about how to win back suburban districts like this one, in and around Oklahoma City, that Horn flipped in 2018.

‘Future of the country’ at stake

“It’s not overstating that the future of the country is determined by elections like these,” Bice said at a debate last week. “There is a real difference in this race.”