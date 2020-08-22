House passes Postal Service funding, service standards

The House in a rare August Saturday session passed legislation, 257-150, that would reverse operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service made since the start of the year and to provide the agency $25 billion to help sustain service levels through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Democrats have viewed the slowing of mail delivery in recent weeks as an emergency because of important items the Postal Service delivers like medications and checks. They also expressed significant concerns about the impact Postal Service delays would have on the November election, with a record number of people expected to mail in their ballots due to the pandemic.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., deemed the emergency great enough to call the House back from its annual August recess for the Saturday vote, sandwiched between the Democratic and Republican national political conventions.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said his chamber won’t take up the House bill but that Republicans are open to considering Postal Service funding as part of a COVID-19 relief package.

The White House issued a veto threat, saying the House bill "seeks to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext for placing counterproductive restrictions on USPS’s already limited operational flexibilities." The Postal Service needs an overhaul that will ensure its long-term financial self-sufficiency, not a $25 billion "bailout," the statement of administration policy on the bill argued.