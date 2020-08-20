Blue Dogs call for restart of relief negotiations

The Blue Dog Coalition of moderate House Democrats is circulating a letter they plan to send to congressional leaders urging them to get back to the bargaining table on a new round of coronavirus relief legislation.

The coalition, which includes several lawmakers in difficult reelection races, outlines areas of potential compromise between the parties including on unemployment benefits, state and local government aid and direct payments to households.

The effort comes as Speaker Nancy Pelosi is preparing to bring up legislation for a vote Saturday that would provide funds for the U.S. Postal Service, but wouldn't address other aid measures that are still hung up in a dispute with the White House and Senate Republicans.

“As the House prepares to vote this weekend on a bill to protect the United States Postal Service, we urge you to restart bipartisan, bicameral negotiations on a fifth COVID-19 relief package that is commensurate with the scale of this public health and economic crisis,” the group wrote in the draft letter obtained by CQ Roll Call.

