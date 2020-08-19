DNC fact check: Clinton misleads on unemployment; Biden shares credit for auto bailout

The report credited both the Bush and Obama administrations.

“Two consecutive executive administrations in Washington decided in late 2008 and early 2009 that the consequences of the potential losses and outcomes to the U.S. economy and people described above were worth avoiding through a federal intervention,” the report said. “CAR is confident that in the years ahead, this peacetime intervention in the private sector by the U.S. government will be seen as one of the most successful in U.S. economic history.”

Trump and the new hoax

In welcoming viewers to the second night of the convention, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said of the Democrats, “Unlike the president, we’ve never called COVID-19 a hoax.” As FactCheck.org has written, it is true that Trump said the novel coronavirus was the Democrats’ “new hoax.” But the president has said he was talking about the Democrats’ criticism of how he had handled the pandemic, not the disease itself.

At a political rally on Feb. 28 in South Carolina, Trump said, “Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus, you know that, right? Coronavirus, they’re politicizing it. We did one of the great jobs. You say, ‘How’s President Trump doing?’ They go, ‘Oh, not good, not good.’ They have no clue.”

Then the president, who often dismissed special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia investigation as a hoax, made his “new hoax” remark: “One of my people came up to me and said, 'Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia.' That didn’t work out too well. They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything. They tried it over and over. They’d been doing it since you got in. It’s all turning. They lost. It’s all turning. Think of it. Think of it. And this is their new hoax.”