Tuesday’s primaries could help define Democrats' and Republicans' ideological extremes in the House, with progressive freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar fighting a challenger in Minnesota and Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon supporter who has filmed videos espousing bigoted ideas, in a close runoff for an open seat in the deep-red 14th District.

Primaries in Connecticut, Vermont and Wisconsin also feature a handful of matchups in races in the lower tier of the House battleground. Here’s what to watch:

Will Georgia back QAnon supporter?

Republican leaders in Washington rushed to condemn Greene when the videos surfaced in the weeks after Georgia’s June primaries. The comments that drew scrutiny included her warnings of an "Islamic invasion into our government offices," her reference to Jewish businessman George Soros and an assertion that gangs, drugs and lack of education were holding black and brown men down in America. "That's not a white person thing,” she said.

But it is unclear how much sway that will have with voters in the 14th District, in the state's northwest corner along the Alabama and Tennessee borders. Greene and neurosurgeon and business owner John Cowan are in a runoff for the Republican nomination to replace retiring Rep. Tom Graves. Some voters told the Atlanta Journal Constitution that they weren’t bothered by Greene's remarks and respected her independence from what they saw as the Washington establishment.