Rep. Tlaib directed to reimburse campaign for $10,800 in post-election paychecks

The House Ethics Committee is directing Rep. Rashida Tlaib to repay her campaign for salary she drew after Election Day 2018.

Congressional candidates are allowed to draw paychecks from their campaigns, but as the House Ethics Committee explained in a report released Friday, the payments are only allowed during an active candidacy. Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, continued to be paid after the election was over.

“The Committee did not find that she sought to unjustly enrich herself by receiving the campaign funds at issue. Indeed, during her campaign, Representative Tlaib received a conservative amount of campaign funds, well below the legal threshold for the maximum amount of salary she was eligible to receive; these payments allowed her to forego her salary from her full-time employment so that she could fully participate in campaign activities,” the Ethics Committee report said. “However, because she received some of those funds, totaling $10,800, for time periods in which she was no longer a congressional candidate, those funds were inconsistent with [the campaign law's] personal use restrictions.”

The Ethics Committee decided unanimously to release the report directing the repayment of funds and said no further action was necessary.

The report notes that after receiving a referal from the Office of Congressional Ethics, the Ethics Committee conducted a document review and a number of witness interviews to try to determine the nature of payments made on Nov. 16 and Dec. 1, 2018.