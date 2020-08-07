Park Service head retires; successor quickly named

The acting head of the National Park Service abruptly announced his retirement on Friday, vacating a role that a Senate-confirmed nominee has not held during the entire Trump administration.

David Vela, a 30-year career NPS official who assumed the role of acting director of the agency in October, will retire in September, the Interior Department said.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said Margaret Everson, principal deputy director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and an adviser to Bernhardt, immediately assumes the authority to lead the NPS.

“It has been my honor to serve as the deputy director of the National Park Service,” Vela, who had previously been deputy director of operations, said in a statement. “Over the past 30 years, I have had the distinct privilege of working alongside the men and women of the National Park Service to protect our nation’s most special places and all of the stories they contain.”

The National Park Service manages 419 units of a park system nationwide, operates on a roughly $3 billion annual budget and employs about 20,000 people, including temporary and seasonal workers.