After a year on job, public lands chief overdue for confirmation hearing, Democrats say

More than a year into the job that is officially still temporary, William Perry Pendley, the acting head of the Bureau of Land Management, is doing things that may be permanent, and Senate Democrats are seeking a chance to hold him to account.

President Donald Trump nominated Pendley, a conservative legal activist, on June 30, 11 months after the nominee assumed the post on an acting basis in July 2019. Whether or not he is confirmed, his legacy will include overseeing the move of the bureau’s headquarters to western Colorado.

Pendley's seat at the helm of the BLM for than 12 months without a confirmation hearing has grated Senate Democrats from Western states, where the BLM does the bulk of its work. Those lawmakers say the delay has allowed Pendley to avoid congressional scrutiny.

Pendley's situation also underscores a pattern both at the Interior Department, which includes the BLM, and across federal agencies and departments during the Trump administration. Top posts at NOAA, EPA, the Small Business Administration, the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services, among other departments, have gone without Senate-confirmed leaders for extended periods since Trump took office.

“After nearly a year as Acting Director, Mr. Pendley’s formal nomination is long overdue, and the public deserves the opportunity to hold him accountable for his record of undermining our public lands,” nine Senate Democrats from Western states said in a July 21 letter to Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and the panel's top Democrat, Joe Manchin III of West Virginia.